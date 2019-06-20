Share:

MUZAFFARGARH : The district police launched a grand search operation against criminals at Kutcha areas (Indus belt) of tehsil Alipur under the supervision of District Police Officer Sadiq Ali Dogar.

The police targeted Saitpur, Khairpur Sadaat, Kundai and adjoining areas of Pattan. Over 1000 security officials accompanied by officers from other law-enforcement agencies took part in the operation to trace the criminals dens.

Particularly deserted areas, makeshift hotels and motels came under the target during the search operation. However, no arrest was reported.