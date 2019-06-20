Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Hundreds of employees of Hesco Mirpurkhas division under the banner of all Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric workers union CBA took out rally on safety arrangements for field staff here on Wednesday.

Being led by Zonal Chairman Haji Muhammad Yousuf Soomro and divisional chairman Sikandar Ali Maher, the rally marched through main roads raising slogans in support of their demands. At the local press club they spoke and alleged that the number of accidents had increased due to improper and insufficient safety measures during the working in fields.

They demanded to recruit 48,000 employees against vacant posts to lessen pressure on the linemen and other staff. In addition, they urged the Hesco authorities to prefer the recruiting of their children to fill posts lying vacant. Moreover, they emphasised authorities to increase salaries of the staff according to present price-hike.