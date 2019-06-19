Share:

LAHORE-Veena Malik has been a hot topic in news circuits for a while now. Soon after her social media spat with Sania Mirza, the actress took to social media again to reiterate how she left behind her “contentious” past and the film industry to turn a fresh leaf over.

“I am not part of the film industry anymore, for almost five years or more,” she tweeted.

“I went to the Kaabah thrice and cried and asked for forgiveness. I have changed and evolved and the world has transitioned as well.”

The actor also highlighted how she has consciously changed her style of dressing towards more modest clothing.

“My wardrobe has drastically changed from thongs to now, how any other Pakistani celebrity dresses,” Veena said.

She then recalled the contentious cover of Indian magazine that everybody had talked back in the day.

The picture showed a topless Veena with only her bare arms covering herself. But she defended herself again saying the photo wasn’t genuine.

“I have said it a 1,000 times: the cover of that magazine was a morphed image,” she tweeted further.

“They [people] think I am an easy pick. Character assassination is easy. Or that they can bring up my past to shut me up and pull me down. But let me tell you, that’s not happening. I’ll always bounce back. Our society needs to have more acceptance.”

Earlier, Veena Malik posted a tweet criticizing Mirza for taking her infant child to a hookah bar. The tennis star refuted the allegation and told Veena to mind her business.

“Sania, I am actually so worried for the kid. You guys took him to a sheesha place isn’t it Hazardious?” Veena said in a tweet.

Mirza who was spotted in the video alongside her husband, Shoaib Malik, quipped, “Veena, I have not taken my kid to a Sheesha place. Not that it’s any of your or the rest of the world’s business cause I think I care about my son a lot more than anyone else does.”