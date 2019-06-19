Share:

ISLAMABAD- Islamabad Capital Territory administration has sprung into action against the sheesha centres in the city and sealed two facilities in Bahria Town, according to the officials.

AC (Rural) carried out action and ordered sealing of “Arabian Nights” and “Bliss Lounge” in the BAhria Town. An FIR was lodged after the arrest of 22 persons on the spot, according to the officials. The district administration has launched a crackdown against such centres but still they need lot of effort to curb this crime. The Supreme Court had in 2015, ordered the government to close down all the sheesha centres in the country and there is hardly any progress in this regard with mighty and powerful openly operating such centres.