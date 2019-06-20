Share:

NOTTINGHAM - Mashrafe Mortaza’s team has been excellent so far, but they need to do all the things they have done right so far, and more, when they face five-time champions Australia on Thursday, 20 June.

Australia are doing what they do best at World Cups: dominate. An injury to Marcus Stoinis hasn’t set them back. And if their assistant coach Brad Haddin is to be believed, we haven’t seen the best of them yet. Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins are proving to be a nightmare to face. Aaron Finch and David Warner have been providing solid starts. And Steve Smith has been a rock in the middle order. At present, it’s difficult to see how Australia don’t make the final four.

Bangladesh, meanwhile, are leaving behind their own trail in this tournament. They have lost as many as they have won, but they have been clinical in the two games where they ended up on the right side of the result, and absolutely pushed New Zealand to the brink before coming up short. After bossing West Indies in a chase of 322 on Monday, they need to repeat all the things they did right in that game, and more, against a top-flight opposition in Australia. Mashrafe Mortaza’s men have been excellent so far, but can they live up to the challenge of competing against a five-time champion?

Among bowlers to have taken 20 or more wickets in World Cups, Mitchell Starc’s average of 13.51 and strike-rate of 18.8 are the best ever. Starc takes just over two-and-a-half wickets a game and concedes runs at 4.30 an over. To put things in perspective, if teams faced only Starc when they batted, they would manage about 135 runs per innings before being bowled out. Those are staggering numbers.

Shakib is really showing why he is the world’s top-ranked all-rounder in ODIs. With five wickets in four matches, and two centuries and two fifties in four innings, Shakib has made it simply impossible to look past him anymore. In his current form, Shakib against Starc and Cummins could be a one-on-one battle made in cricketing heaven.

Despite pacers having called the shots thus far, Australia coach Justin Langer hasn’t ruled out the possibility of the team accommodating both their frontline spinners, Adam Zampa and Nathan Lyon, in the XI for their upcoming games in the tournament.

In the absence of all-rounder Marcus Stoinis, who picked up a side injury during the defeat to India - Australia’s only loss in the competition so far - the side has featured four quicks, with Glenn Maxwell and, occasionally, Aaron Finch shouldering spin duties. It has resulted in Zampa missing out on the last two games, against Pakistan and Sri Lanka, while Lyon is yet to play a single match.

“It [four-man pace attack] might change when we get to Old Trafford, for example,” Langer said, ahead of his side’s game against Bangladesh on 20 June.

“We might look at playing two spinners if it’s a dry wicket. It’s good to have those options.”

Currently, Mitchell Starc is tied with Mohammad Amir on top of the tournament’s wicket charts. South Africa’s Imran Tahir is the only spinner in the top 10. “It’s been pace that’s dominated the tournament,” Langer said. “That’s been the trend so far, and it’s worked really well. Over the last few years, it’s been spin that’s dominated one-day cricket.”

Partnering Starc with the new ball has been Pat Cummins. The duo have snared a combined 24 wickets so far, and Langer effused praised on the opening pair. “They’re doing very well, they’re very good bowlers,” he said. “They’ve done a great job wherever they’ve had to bowl, with the other [pacers], they’ve helped pull us out of tight situations actually.”

There could be some scattered showers in Nottingham on Thursday, but they will be accompanied by a gentle breeze, which could help in keeping interruptions to a minimum. Chances of rain gradually go down as the day progresses. As for the underfoot conditions, there will be assistance for fast bowlers early on, but if the games that have taken place so far are any indication, they could significantly ease out for batting later on.