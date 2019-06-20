Share:

Tokyo - A strong 6.4-magnitude earthquake rocked Japan, sparking a tsunami advisory that was later lifted with no reports Wednesday of major damage and only a handful of light injuries.

The nation’s meteorological agency had warned Tuesday that a wave of one metre (three feet) could hit the coast of the Sea of Japan, north of Tokyo, but only small ripples of 10 centimetres were recorded. The agency cancelled the tsunami advisory around two and a half hours after the quake.

The earthquake registered six on the Japanese scale, which goes up to a maximum of seven and was felt in the capital, which is more than 300 kilometres (185 miles) away. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told reporters his government would be “on the maximum alert” to prepare for possible rescue operations in the region and warned citizens to be vigilant for strong aftershocks. In Niigata, a man in his 30s fell down and broke a bone, a woman in her 60s fell from her wheelchair.