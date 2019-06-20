Share:

Lahore - The Lahore Arts Council (LAC) Wednesday held a 15-day theatre workshop for children at Alhamra Adbi Bethak.

Noted theatre artist Rukhsana Khan is conducting the workshop that has been providing teens with a good opportunity of learning art in summer holidays.

The age limit for participants is up to 17 while the admission fee is Rs1,000.

Rukhsana said: “Such activities are tremendously important and Alhamra is doing a worthy job by providing a good platform to learn theatre.”

Lahore Arts Council Executive Director Ather Ali Khan said: “Pakistani youth are having immense talent and they should be provided platforms for exhibiting their skills and creative ideas at national and international level.”

He continued: “It is our prime goal to restore our colorful culture and spirit of performing arts by bringing them together; from, music, dance vocalists and theatre acting on one platform. We LAC decided to do all possible things for revival, promotion, and progress of performing arts. This workshop is an annual feature of Lahore Arts Council to promote young artists.”

The attendees would be given certificates.