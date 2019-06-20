Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has ordered stern action against unauthorised dentists across the province.

She passed these orders while chairing the first International Dental Conference at the University of Health Sciences.

Dr Javaid Akram, Dr Sarah, senior doctors, surgeons, faculty and people from different walks of life attended the conference.

Dr Yasmin Rashid laid stress on promoting research in the health sector. She listed her government’s feats and claimed that the Punjab government introduced initiatives to bring real change to government hospitals of Punjab.

She took swipe at the former rulers, saying: “Last government just increased their personal assets and did not complete any development project.”

She urged the participants, especially medical students, to seek knowledge and professional exposure through such workshops.

Earlier, Dr Sarah highlighted the importance of the conference. Other speakers appreciated Yasmin Rashid and Punjab government for their initiatives to improve health sector, as well as enhancing the budget of Health Department.

Anti polio campaign

A total of 1.7 million children were administered polio drops in 274 union councils of the city amid tight security.

No major refusal from parents has been reported so far. More than 5,000 anti-polio teams have been participating in the drive that would last on June 21.

Security of polio staff has been beefed up to avert any attack.

The current anti-polio drive is being strictly monitored by district administration officials including assistant commissioners, sub-registrar, and deputy district health officers.

PHC approves licences

for 2,697 HCEs

The Board of Commissioners of Punjab Healthcare Commission approved licences of 2697 healthcare establishments (HCEs) and endorsed as many as 47 decisions of the complaints directorate.

This was decided in the 47th meeting of the board held at the PHC office with BoC Chairperson Prof Dr Attiya Mubarak Khalid in the chair.

The approved HCEs included 18 public sector and 34 private category-I hospitals, 356 basic health units, 79 clinics of general practitioners, 986 homoeopathic clinics,1201 treatment centres of hakeems and three clinics of dental surgeons.

Earlier, Chief Executive Officer PHC Dr Mushtaq Ahmed Salariya briefed the commissioners about the decisions of the previous meeting and their implementation status.

The inspection reports of different HCEs were presented to the Licensing Sub-Committee which sought recommendation of Board of Commissioners for approval of 237 licences.