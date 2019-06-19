Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has started use of a mobile App to streamline and ensure smooth supply of electricity to its consumers in its entire region.

According to official sources, on the direction of federal government, this App was developed to satisfy the power consumers of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad and other areas by ensuring uninterrupted electricity.

They said that all high ranking IESCO officials are connected with this App and they are bound to examine the power situation in the region regularly and address all faults in system.

The Sources said that there is zero tolerance regarding any delay in removing the faults and immediate action is taken on any such delay from the field staff of the company.

This App immediately points out fault in any grid station and shows the status of power supply situation of all grid stations.

Officials concerned are bound to immediately rush to the field and remove the fault at grid station by observing faults on their mobile App , the sources added. They said that now there is no need for citizens to make calls or submit a complaint regarding any fault as there is a system on such App which immediately shows faulty stations in the region with continues blinking till faults are removed.

They said that this system was being used by IESCO officials particularly field staff for early addressing the technical issues.

Earlier, the old manual system was being used but now the citizens are satisfied with functioning of present quick response system.

Officials said that the power distribution company is committed to provide leadership in sustainable development and incorporating sustainability principles and identifying alternative and sustainable courses of action to minimize its environment impact.

They said that IESCO’s customers’ services centres have been efficiently working round the clock to address the complaints of citizens.

They added the company tries its level best for early restoration of power supply in case of routine faults.

They said that the services being offered at IESCO customers services centres including issuance of duplicate bill, correction of electricity bill, correction of wrong reading on report of consumers, installment on bills, issuance of new connection forms, setting aside disputed amount and receiving complaints on power breakdown.