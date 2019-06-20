Share:

LAHORE: The Jamaat-i-Islami says the death of Egypt’s first elected President Dr Morsi in an iron cage is a charge sheet against the civilized and democratic world. JI deputy chief Liaqat baloch, while addressing the JI central workshop at Mansoora, declared Egyptian dictator Gen Sisi the murderer of Dr Morsi. He said that the Arab spring and the electoral victory of the Islamic minded Akhwanul Muslimoon in Egypt had become a threat for the world colonialism. Mr Baoch asked that if secular democracy and western civilization were acceptable to the world, why shouldn’t the democracy of the Islamic minded people and Islamic way of life should not be acceptable. He stressed upon the world to accept that those following n Islam also had their political and democratic rights otherwise the contradiction and the double standards would further promote extremism.