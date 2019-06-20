Share:

ISLAMABAD : MQM, the junior coalition partner of the ruling PTI, has got another ministry in the federal cabinet. The decision has been made during a meeting between Prime Minister Imran Khan and Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and MQM leaders here late Tuesday night, sources said. According to the sources, the prime minister has voluntarily offered another ministry and also promised to give a special development package for Karachi and Hyderabad. The sources said that the prime minister has tasked the Sindh Governor and Federal Minister for Law and Justice Nasim Farough from MQM to work out a plan for Karachi and Hyderabad and submit their report to him at the earliest. Presently, the MQM has two federal ministries including Law and Justice and Information Technology. The prime minister appreciated the role of MQM as PTI’s coalition partner.