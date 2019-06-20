Share:

Former president and Pakistan People's Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari has accused the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led federal government of blackmailing the chairman of the National Accountablity Bureau (NAB).

The former president made these accusations while speaking to reporters at the Parliament House on Thursday.

When asked by a reporter if he had any reservations against the government appointing NAB Deputy Chairperson Hussain Asghar as the head of the 'commission of inquiry', the PPP co-chairman remarked: "We have reservations on everyone from top to bottom."

The former president said that his hopes were high despite being behind bars.

He said that political forces had to unite to force the incumbent government out of power. "If political forces do not step forward, other forces will," he warned.