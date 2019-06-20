Share:

KARACHI - The mother of former Dean Arts and Social Sciences, University of Karachi, Professor Dr Moonis Ahmer passed away on Wednesday. Her funeral was offered at Masjid-e-Ibrahim, after Namaz-e-Asr while she was buried at Campus Graveyard.

KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi, who attended the funeral along with other faculty members, expressed his grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Dr Ahmer’s mother. He prayed that Almighty Allah may grant courage to the members of bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss and the departed soul may rest in eternal peace.