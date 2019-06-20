Share:

LONDON - Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi met the leader of the Liberal Democrat Party (Lib Dem) Sir Vince Cable at the House of Commons here the other day and exchanged views on bilateral relations, regional and international issues of common interest.

A statement of Pakistan High Commission issued here on Wednesday said that on the occasion, they noted that there were great opportunities, which needed to be exploited to realise the true potential and add substance to the relations, particularly in the fields of trade, investment, tourism, health and education between Pakistan and the United Kingdom.

The Foreign Minister is currently in the UK at the invitation of Foreign Secretary Rt Hon Jeremy Hunt MP, for the 4th review of Pakistan-UK Enhanced Strategic Dialogue (ESD).

Recognising enormous contributions made by the Pakistani Diaspora in British politics and economy and their linkages in both countries, they agreed to further strengthen bilateral economic ties.

The two leaders also agreed that people-to-people contacts, business and cultural cooperation should be enhanced.

The Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi apprised Sir Vince Cable on the people-centric agenda of the government, which were underpinned by human development through investments in the social sector.

He also briefed on the economic opportunities, Special Economic Zones (SEZs) and highlighted Pakistan’s geographic importance to serve as the natural economic hub and energy corridor for the region.

Both leaders also agreed to work together to promote mutually beneficial relations.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also met with Pakistani community, business persons, potential investors, young entrepreneurs and the British Pakistani Parliamentarians at the Pakistan High Commission the other day.

Foreign Minister Qureshi apprised the community of government’s economic reforms agenda aimed at poverty alleviation and social sector development.

Qureshi said that the government was fully committed to the welfare of the people and had taken necessary measures in this regard.

He said that structural changes in the economy would lead to sustainable economic growth.

Terming them Ambassadors of Pakistan, the Foreign Minister commended the constructive role played by the expatriate community in the socio-economic development of the UK as well as Pakistan.

He said that around 1.5 million strong Pakistani Diaspora in the UK was a vital link between the two countries and gives strength to our bilateral relations.

Highlighting the economic opportunities in Pakistan, Qureshi urged the Diaspora to invest in various sectors of Pakistan economy and benefit from the investment-friendly regime of the country.

Earlier, the Foreign Minister held an exclusive meeting with business persons, young entrepreneurs and potential investors.

He briefed them about the investment opportunities in Pakistan and the structural reforms being carried out by the government, especially aimed at ease of doing business.

He highlighted Pakistan’s significance as a natural economic hub and the role it could play in changing global shift to Asia by virtue of its strategic geographic location in the region.

He appreciated their sentiments towards Pakistan and assured them of government’s full support in facilitating them towards implementation of their endeavours aimed at strengthening Pakistan’s economy.

The Foreign Minister also held an interaction with the British Pakistani Parliamentarians.

Qureshi thanked for their support to Pakistan’s national objectives, particularly on economy, cultural projections and Kashmir.

He also commended their achievements and said that the nation was proud of them.

Qureshi appreciated their role in bringing the two countries closer and creating mutual understanding on issues of common interest.