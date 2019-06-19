Share:

Rawalpindi-The newly-built Pediatric Oncology was inaugurated at the Department of Pediatrics in Holy Family Hospital (HFH) on Wednesday.

The oncology ward was inaugurated by Rawalpindi Medical University (RMU) Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Muhammad Umar in a ceremony.

HFH Medical Superintendent (MS) Dr Nasir Mehmood, Indus Hospital doctors including Dr Muhammad Shemol and Dr Rafi Raza, Head of Pediatric Department Allied Hospitals Prof Dr Rai Asghar, Dr Muhammad Hussain, Dr Muddasir and many other senior and junior doctors were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the ceremony, RMU VC Prof Dr Muhammad Umar said the government is committed to provide adequate health facilities to the poor and needy patients in the province. “Building the Pediatric Oncology ward is a wise step of Punjab government in this regard. Now poor children will get free of cost cancer treatment here in HFH,” he said.

RMU Dean of Pediatrics Prof Rai Muhammad Asghar said all the children suffering with lethal cancer disease would be treated here free of cost. He said besides providing medical treatment to patients, the management would also conduct training courses for doctors and nurses. He said the HFH has the facility to diagnose cancer among children and the management would improve the facility further.. “The Punjab Health Department has already approved Oncology Department.An MoU in this regard has also been signed between RMU and Indus Hospital,” he said. Prof Rai Asghar added the management of HFH has also organized a workshop on cancer which was participated by health experts of twin cities.

“The cancer among children is curable,” he said.

He informed most of children are suffering with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia which can be treated in time period of two and half years.