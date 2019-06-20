Share:

OKARA-The Punjab Rangers Wing 13 encamped in border areas, around Head Sulemanki, and provided free medical service to locals.

The activity was carried out under the supervision of Punjab Rangers Wing Commander Col Anwar Hussain.

Women, children and elderly men were checked at the medical camp and were provided free medicines. The Rangers also distributed free books and toys to the children. Locals eulogized the Rangers services.

NABBED

A woman was captured and handed over to police for attempting to steal cloth at a shop, said police.

In Kareem Town, three women came to Tahir Cloth House to buy cloth. While the shopkeeper Tahir Parvez was busy with other customers the women stole away cloth worth Rs30,000. But the shopkeeper kept the women in view. He ran behind them and caught a woman named Anam Bibi, w/o Rafiq, and recovered cloth worth Rs10,000 from her possession. Her accomplices succeeded in fleeing away. The woman was handed over to police where a case was registered.