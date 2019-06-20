Share:

LAHORE/Ghotki - Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday dashed to Lahore on a brief visit and held a meeting with Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

While talking to th e chief minister, the prime minister desired for extending the scope of development and welfare projects in Punjab province. He also stressed the need for accelerating the pace of implementation work on these projects. According to a press release issued by the Prime Minister’s media wing, the premier also directed for ensuring provision of basic facilities of life to the common man by taking prompt steps to address their genuine concerns. Overall situation in the province including law and order, strategy for passage of Punjab budget by the Punjab Assembly and provision of better facilities to the people came under discussion. Punjab Chief Secretary and Inspector General of Police were also present on the occasion.

PM CONDOLES WITH ALI MAHAR’S FAMILY

Prime Minister Imran Khan yesterday visited residence of late minister for narcotics control Ali Mohammad Mahar in Ghotki’s Khangarh area and condoled with the bereaved family.

Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed his profound grief over the demise of Ali Mohammad Mahar and prayed for the departed soul. The premier offered Fateha for the departed soul and condoled with deceased’s brothers Sardar Ali Gohar Khan Mahar and Sardar Ali Nawaz Khan Mahar and son Sardar Ahmed Ali Khan Mahar, according to a Prime Minister Office statement. He prayed Allah Almighty to grant courage and solace to bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss.

After condolence, Imran Khan held a separate meeting with party leaders and local PTI workers. He was flanked by senior PTI leader Jahangir Tareen, Federal Minister Mohammadmian Soomro, Fehmida Mirza, Governor Imran Ismail, MNA Ghous Bux Mahar and other GDA lawmakers. On May 22, Ali Mohammad Mahar had passed away at his Ghotki residence due to heart failure. Sardar Ali Mohammad Mahar had served as Chief Minister of Sindh from 2002 to 2004. He won general elections 2018 independently from NA-205 and joined PTI, becoming member of the cabinet in September 2018.