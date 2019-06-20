Share:

Karachi - Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf on Wednesday announced launching a protest campaign against Sindh government over ‘rampant corruption’ in the province and non-provision of basic rights to the masses.

The announcement came a day after PPP Karachi Division President Saeed Ghani announced holding day-to-day protest in the city for around 50 days including a rally from People’s Roundabout on June 23 and public gathering in city to be addressed by Bilawal Bhutto in July. The protest campaign was announced against the federal budget and the arrest of top PPP leadership at the hands of NAB authorities.

Talking to media at the provincial assembly on Wednesday, the PTI Karachi chief and provincial lawmaker Khurram Sher Zaman said: “He wants to congratulate the country that the accountability process has begun and the opponents afraid of it are bent on taking NRO from PTI.

“However, it is unfortunate for them that the leader in power, Imran Khan, do not believe in making deals with corrupt people,” he said adding that they would ensure that those who looted country’s wealth are made accountable for a single penny.”

The PTI Karachi chapter chief said that both the PPP and PML-N were responsible for the current situation of the country and province was facing acute water issue and rampant corruption in government departments despite PPP remained in power for last 11 years.

“The PTI will now come out on streets against the incumbent provincial government in Karachi,” he said adding that final schedule for the protest rallies would be announced soon.

He further said that if Bilawal Zardari and Chief Minister Sindh feel the pain of the province then they should have taken actions to prevent spread of HIV Aids in the province rather than taking out rallies to support corrupt people. “Whenever, PTI raises its voice against their corruption, the screams of ruling elite in province begin,” Zaman said.

He further criticised the provincial government for declaring provincial speaker’s chamber sub-jail and said that sanctity of the house was violated in order to safeguard the interest of a person facing corruption charges. “How they call for the dignity of the house when they could not respect it,” he said.

The PTI leader also blamed the local bodies department of the province for becoming a hub of corrupt practices and said that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) should probe into the affairs of the department.