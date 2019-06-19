Share:

Camila Cabello takes social media break

LOS ANGELES - Camila Cabello has ‘’phases’’ where she needs to take long breaks from social media.

The ‘Havana’ hitmaker has opened up about her relationship with the online world, and she explained while she will have periods of being active, there are moments she needs to focus on herself.

Speaking to the Hollywood Reporter, she said: ‘’I go through phases in my life -- there are times where I feel like protecting myself and focusing on myself and being present in whatever is happening around me is more important.’’

The 22-year-old singer revealed she decided to take a step back while she was working on her latest album - the follow-up to last year’s self titled debut - because her music is ‘’most important’’.

She added: ‘’Tome, the art is what’s sacred and that’s what is most important. If that means I need to take a little break or a little distance, then I’ll do it.’’

Jermaine Fowler joins Coming to America 2

LOS ANGELES - Jermaine Fowler has joined the cast of ‘Coming to America 2’. The 31-year-old actor - who is best known for his lead role on the CBS television series ‘Superior Donuts’ is on board to starring an unknown role alongside Eddie Murphy in the hotly-anticipated sequel to 1988’s ‘Coming to America’ which has been given an official release date of August 7, 2020. Murphy has been confirmed to return to his role as Prince Akeem but it is not yet known whether the film’s other stars including James Earl Jones, Shari Headley, John Amos and Arsenio Hall will return to their roles. Craig Brewer is set to direct the sequel to the 1988 comedy, in which Eddie plays Prince Akeem, the prince of a fictional African country who travels to America to escape an arranged marriage and find a wife.