Share:

MUZFFARGARH-A mock exercise was conducted at River Chenab to tackle expected flood here on Wednesday.

The exercise was conducted on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Dr Ehtisham Anwar and under the supervision of District Emergency Officer Dr Irshadul Haq.

District police, Health Department TMA, Town Committee, Municipality and other departments participated in it. The rescuers demonstrated the skills to rescue the drowning victims.

The district emergency officer said that the district administration and Rescue 1122 were vigilant and prepared to cope with the expected flood. “All necessary measures have been taken according to approved SOPs, and all necessary logistics are available to Rescue 1122,” he said. “The stalls regarding all rescue logistics are also arranged for public awareness in disaster management,” he added.