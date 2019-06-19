Share:

RAWALPINDI -The Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) Rawalpindi Region has recovered Rs300 millions of rupees in the month of May from corrupt people in the district, Director ACE Muhammad Arif Raheem said on Wednesday.

Talking to The Nation in his office, the Director said the anti graft body has received a complaint that a powerful land mafia has grabbed the land of Irrigation Department measuring 25 Kanal in Jhelum value of which is said to be Rs150 million in the market. An inquiry was launched into allegations and the land was freed from the clutches of the land mafia, he said.

Similarly, another state owned land worth Rs90.9 million was taken back from the illegal occupation of land mafia in Jhelum, the director added.

He said the ACE RR was approached by complainants stating the officials of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) officials are allegedly involved in making delay in depositing the fees in pretext of commercial buildings and maps worth Rs50.19 million. Muhammad Arif Raheem said he assigned Assistant Director Zahid Zahoor the task to take action against the officials of RDA. “An inquiry was held against the accused officials of RDA who aims to save their skin had deposited Rs50.19 million the national exchequer,” he mentioned.

Director ACE RR Arif Raheem reiterated his firm resolve of taking mega corruption cases into logical conclusion was top most priority of ACE RR. “We are pursuing the policy of accountability for all by eliminating the menace of corruption from the region and recovering the looted money from the corrupt,” he said.

He said corruption is the main hurdle in progress and prosperity of the country and the anti graft body is utilizing all available resources to punish the corrupt.