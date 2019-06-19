Share:

Rawalpindi-Secretary, Ministry of Narcotics Control Amjad Javed Saleemi paid a visit to Headquarters of Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) here on Wednesday.

He was welcomed by Director General (DG) ANF Major General Muhammad Arif Malik HI (M) and Senior Officers of ANF.

The secretary was briefed on counter narcotics endeavours being rendered by ANF, professional achievements, current drug situation and major challenges being faced with regard to trafficking of narcotics, precursor chemicals and psychotropic substances. He was apprised that ANF is vigorously undertaking drug demand reduction campaigns through public awareness drives and community participation activities throughout Pakistan as well as running rehabilitation centres providing free of cost treatment to drug addicts. The secretary lauded ANF’s achievements and its role as a specialised force in combating trafficking of illicit drugs at national, regional and global level. He assured his all-out support to ANF for addressing the inadequacies of the force to tackle the menace more vigorously.

Meanwhile, ANF will hold conference with heads of academic institution to formulate joint mechanism against drug abuse in collaboration with Higher Education Commission (HEC) today (Thursday) at Anti Narcotics Force Academy, near Islamabad Police Lines, H-11/1, Islamabad. The meeting would be attended by representatives of Federal Directorate of Education, Higher Education Commission, heads of educational institutions of Pakistan. DG ANF Major General Muhammad Arif Malik will attend the meeting as chief guest, informed a spokesman.