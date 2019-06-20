Share:

ISLAMABAD - The country’s services trade deficit narrowed by 36.2 per cent during the first ten months of the current fiscal year compared to the corresponding period of last year. The services trade deficit during July-April (2018-19) was recorded at US$ 3.216 billion against the deficit of US$ 5.041 billion during July-April (2017-18), showing decline of 36.2 per cent, official data revealed. The services’ imports into the country during the period under review decreased by 18.58 per cent to US$7.669 billion from US$ 9.420 billion last year, according to latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

On the other hand, the exports of services from the country witnessed a increase of 1.7 per cent during the period. The services exports during the first ten months of the current fiscal year were recorded at US$ 4.453 billion against the exports of US$4.379 billion during the same period of last year.

On year-on-year basis, the services imports into the country reduced by 21.74 per cent by declining from US$ 1.133 billion in April 2018 to US$ 0.887 billion in March 2019, the data revealed. The exports from the country, however increased by 8.08 per cent, by going up from US$ 0.412 billion during April 2018 to US$ 0.446 billion in April 2019. Based on the figures, the deficit during the month was recorded at US$ 0.441 billion in April 2019 against the deficit of US$ 0.720 billion in April 2018, showing decline of 38.82 per cent on year-on-year basis.