Whenever a child is abused, abducted, raped or any worsening acts are done to him/her, media, print, electronic and social, start shouting that the sex education should be taught to the children to bring awareness among them to protect themselves from such heinous acts. But, is it the real solution to solve this problem? Absolutely, not! First, we must put a glance on our neighbouring countries like Saudi Arabi where sexual education is not being provided to the kids, but because of harsh penalties that the state has enacted for such crimes, several children are being protected from such awful acts. At the whole, children won’t need sex education . Instead, they should be taught Islamic laws, and the government ought to apply the Islamic laws against the culprits, too, to create a safe environment of living.

WAHEED WAHID,

Balochistan.