ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Wednesday witnessed a bearish trend as KSE 100-index declined by 25.6 points (0.07%) to close at 34,656 points. A total of 74.198 million shares were traded, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 3.141 billion. Out of 333 companies, share prices of 123 companies recorded increase while 189 companies registered decrease whereas 21 companies remained stable. The three top traded companies were MLCF with a volume of 14.134 million and its price per share increased by Rs 0.04 to close at Rs 25.29, followed by BOP with a volume of 12.822 million and its price per share decreased by Rs0.29 to close at Rs 9.45 and WTL with a volume of 9.587 million and its price per share witnessed no change to close at Rs 0.76.