US - President Donald Trump raked in nearly $25 million in campaign contributions for his re-election effort in less than 24 hours, the chairwoman of the Republican National Committee said Wednesday.

“@realDonaldTrump has raised a record breaking $24.8M in less than 24 hours for his re-election,” RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel wrote on Twitter, hours after the president formally launched his 2020 bid the previous evening with a rally in Orlando, Fla.

“The enthusiasm across the country for this President is unmatched and unlike anything we’ve ever seen! #trump2020 #KeepAmericaGreat,” McDaniel continued.

McDaniel did not specify the exact timing of Trump’s haul, but if it represents a first-day fundraising total for the campaign, his $24.8 million would nearly quadruple the $6.3 million former Vice President Joe Biden raked in within his initial 24 hours as an announced 2020 White House contender.

Biden, the frontrunner to face Trump in the general election, had topped the expansive field of Democratic presidential hopefuls in first-day contributions. Other leading fundraisers included former Texas Rep.

Beto O’Rourke, who collected $6.1 million, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who collected $5.9 million, and California Sen. Kamala Harris, who collected $1.5 million.