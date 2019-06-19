Share:

RAWALPINDI - The District Health Authority(DHA) in its ongoing drive against illegal clinics sealed two quacks during last one week.

Talking to APP here on Wednesday, Deputy District Health Officer (DDHO) Dr Zeeshan Khurram said that on the orders of Supreme Court of Pakistan the DHA sealed two clinics including Dr Imran Hassan clinic at Curelink Hospital in Saidpur road area and Emaan clinic at Kurri road in Sadiqabad area. Dr said that clinic at Curelink hospital was sealed as the doctor was not registered with Pakistan Medical and Dental Council while Emman clinic being a homeopathic clinic, the practitioner was prescribing allopathic medicines to the visitors which was not in line with the Punjab Health Care Commission(PHCC) Act.

He said that after sealing the clinics reports have been sent to PHCC Lahore ,adding strict action was being taken against the quacks who were running their business in the district. No one would be allowed to play with the lives of the people, he added.