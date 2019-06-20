Share:

ISLAMABAD : Two Commodores of Pakistan Navy were promoted to the rank of Rear Admiral on Wednesday.

According to a Navy spokesman, these officials include Rear Admiral Muhammad Saeed and Rear Admiral Abdul Samad. Both the rear admirals have served at important command and staff positions during their career.

Rear Admiral Saeed got commission in Navy in 1988. The Flag Officer is a graduate of Navy War College Lahore, National Defence University, Islamabad, and has also done professional courses from UK and France. The Rear Admiral has an illustrious career with vast experience of various Command and Staff appointments.

The official positions of career include Manager Submarine Construction, General Manager (Platform Design) and Deputy Chief Manager (Tech) at Maritime Technologies Complex and Deputy Managing Director Submarines at PN Dockyard.

The Admiral is currently performing the duties of Director General Naval Research & Development Institute and Managing Director Platform Design House at Karachi. In recognition of his meritorious services, the Admiral was awarded Sitara-e-Imtiaz (Military).

Rear Admiral Abdul Samad got commission in Operations Branch of Navy in 1990. The Flag Officer is a graduate of Navy War College Lahore, National Defence University, Islamabad, and has also qualified professional training from Germany.

The Admiral has an illustrious career with a vast experience of various Command and Staff appointments. His major official positions include Commanding Office Pakistan Navy Submarine, Director Submarine Training Centre and Commander Submarine Squadron. His major Staff appointments include Fleet Submarine Officer to Commander Pakistan Fleet, Assistant Chief of the Naval Staff & Deputy Chief Project Director at Naval Headquarter Islamabad.

Abdul Samad has also served as Naval & Air Attache of Pakistan in Berlin, Germany. The Admiral is currently performing the duties of Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Training & Evaluation) at Naval Headquarters, Islamabad. In recognition of his meritorious services, the Admiral was awarded Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military).