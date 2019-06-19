Share:

LONDON-The UK looks set to be the host of a critical climate conference next year, after agreeing a partnership with its main rival Italy.

It’s regarded as the most important gathering on climate change since the Paris agreement was signed in 2015.

The UK has been lobbying hard to secure agreement from other states but has faced strong opposition from Italy.

However, many European countries have been wary of supporting Italy, as the junior partner in their coalition government, the Lega Nord, has been strongly sceptical of climate science.

There were also questions in some minds about Italy’s capacity to host an event which will attract tens of thousands of negotiators, businesses, campaigners and journalists.

Now the two nations have decided to row in together to support the UK as the host of the main meeting, with the Italians hosting preparatory events.

“Today through great joint diplomacy we have agreed a bid for a UK COP26 Presidency in partnership with our friends in Italy,” said Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt.

“Together, through our continued commitment to work across Europe and internationally, we will build a better world for our children.”

The decision now lies with one of the Western European and Others group, one of a number of regional groups within the UN system.

They will now consider the bids of the UK and Turkey, and a decision is thought likely within a few days, as UN climate negotiators from all over the world are currently gathered in Bonn.

“It’s now looking likely that the UK will be the hosts after coming to an agreement with Italy who were also in the running,” said Christian Aid’s international climate lead, Mohamed Adow.