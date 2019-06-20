Share:

PR LAHORE - Electricity workers employed in the distribution, transmission companies, who perform the most hazardous nature of duties causing their tragic deaths and permanent disabilities, have been working with heavy load of work due to ban on recruitment despite the rising quantum of work day to day. On the other hand, the senior old hands have been retiring rapidly. The electricity management is required to lift the ban on recruitment against the vacant posts and bring the contract employees performing service more than two years diligently to be brought on regular cadre and provide standard safety equipment including bucket fitted vehicles and the raising quality training facilities in order to raise the skill and knowledge of the field staff and their management, for ensuring them safe and healthy working conditions.

Those views were expressed by Khurshid Ahmad, general secretary of All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union (CBA, while addressing “Safety Conference” held at Bakhtiar Labour Hall Lahore under the aegis of All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union CBA on the eve of observance of “Safety Day” all over the country. It was participated by the hundreds of the electricity workers. The conference was also addressed by Mujahid Pervaiz Chatha, Chief Executive Officer LESCO. He appealed to the workers that they should refuse to work in case of unsafe working conditions. Conference was also addressed by other trade union representatives.

At this occasion, Chief Executive Officer LESCO declared that the LESCO management has decided to assist the families of the martyrs and disable workers by recruiting their son and daughter or widow immediately and provide standard free education to their children and free housing and full pension and free electricity facility along with the special grant of Rs.3.5 million immediately.

He assured the workers that management has been making efforts to recruit new hands and provide standard safety equipment. He demanded that the contract workers performing their work diligently be brought on regular cadre. He declared that the ban on recruitment has been lifted by the Federal Minister Energy and Federal Secretary Energy and order for provision of safety equipments had been issued.