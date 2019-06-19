Share:

SIALKOT-Chairperson National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) Islamabad Khawar Mumtaz said that women should become active members of society.

Addressing the participants of the launching ceremony of “Programme for Strengthening Democratic Local Governance in Sialkot” here, she said that the women must be politically empowered, economically self-reliant and immune to every sort of discrimination and harassment.

The programme was launched in Sialkot with the support of National Endowment for Democracy (NED).

The NCSW chairperson added that these three factors were vital to move Pakistan forward towards the goals of national economical and political stability.

She disclosed that 102 million women in Pakistan were unregistered as voters with Election Commission of Pakistan. “Every possible effort should be made to register these women as voters to enable them to play an effective role to improve the governance formations and functions in the country,” she stressed. “Responsible exercise of women’s political rights is very necessary for the growth of democratic culture in society. Women must know that how this right may be used with responsibility,” she added.

Speaking on the occasion, ADC (G) Sialkot Mian Rafiq Ahsan stressed the need for providing maximum opportunities to women to enable them to contribute to national development.

Irfan Mufti (Deputy Executive Director South Asia Partnership-Pk), Hina Naureen, Prof Arshad Mehmood Mirza, Malik Tahir Akhtar Awan and others also spoke on the occasion.

CHRISTIAN WOMAN KIDNAPPED

Unknown armed men kidnapped a Christian woman near village Chhabeelpur-Motra, Daska tehsil here on Wednesday.

According to police, Kainat Maseeh (20) was an industrial worker. She was on her way to a local factory when some unknown armed men kidnapped her.

On the report of Ghafur Maseeh (victim’s father), Motra police registered a case with no arrest or recovery so far.

FINED

The special teams of Excise and Taxation Department have challaned as many as 700 different vehicles for the non-payment of their token fees and other taxes during special checking in all six districts of Gujranwala division, namely Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad and Gujranwala.

According to Regional Director E&T Ashiq Hussain Shah, the teams also impounded 300 other vehicles (including motorcycles and auto rickshaws) for not bearing officially approved number plates.

14 Illegal Oil Agencies Sealed

The local administration sealed as many as 14 illegal oil agencies in Sambrial city and its surroundings during a massive crackdown here.

Assistant Commissioner Sambrial Ms Marzia Saleem informed that the owners of these oil agencies were illegally selling oil and petrol there.

She said that separate cases would also be registered against the accused, in this regard.