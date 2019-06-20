Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Parvez Elahi on Wednesday revised the schedule of Assembly sittings approving adding of another day in the general discussion on the provincial budget.

According to the previous schedule, the Speaker had specified four days, from Monday to Thursday, (of the ongoing week) for general discussion on the budget estimates. Friday and Monday were meant for voting on the budget and approval of the Finance Bill.

Now, the House will continue to debate the budget till Friday.

But will it really add up? This question is important since the general discussion on the annual budget, though mandatory under the rules, has virtually become a futile exercise, a mere wastage of time and money. It is because the budget proposals presented by the Finance Minister are seldom revised in the light of suggestions coming from the legislators.

The sitting government gets it approved from the Assembly on the basis of its majority without any amendment.

Knowing full well that the government would not revise the budget in any case, the lawmakers spend this time in point scoring rather than making it a serious and productive exercise. It is always a foregone conclusion that Opposition members would express their disapproval of the budget while the Treasury members would go extra mile in its praise.

Previous government had set a tradition of holding pre-budget debate to seek input from the members before preparation of the annual financial plan. But it could not be held this year despite placing it on the agenda of the Assembly business. But this pre-budget debate had also become a ritual as the legislators were often found complaining later on about keeping out of their suggestions from the budget estimates.

In this background, there is no point in keeping the Assembly in session for four or five days only to fulfill a formality. In the new age of information, the Opposition members have lot of other forums available to express their point of view on the subject. This would save both money and time.

Though it does not seem to be a plausible explanation, but Assembly sources confided to this scribe that one day has been added to previously issued schedule of the Assembly sittings only to complete the 100 mandatory days for which the Assembly has to be in session during any Parliamentary year.

According to the initial plan, the budget session was most likely to be prorogued on June 27th (Thursday) after passage of the supplementary budget though the schedule did mention Friday (June 28th) and Monday (July Ist)as Private Members Days (In lieu of June 18 and 25) besides the two weekly off days. It is customary with the Assembly secretariat to make a provision in the schedule for the Private Members Days after passage of budget, but the session would never go beyond the last day meant for passage of the supplementary budget.

Had the session been adjourned according to the previous schedule (on June 27th), the Assembly would not have completed its ‘century’. It would have been ‘out’ of the session at 99. As per the revised schedule, however, the House will now disperse on June 28th (Friday) after completion of its 100 days.