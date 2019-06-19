Share:

OKARA - A woman and her daughter were abducted by five armed men here. In Sarai Amar Singh, Farzana Bibi, daughter-in-law of Inayat Ali Shah, and her daughter Asifa Bukhari were abducted by five armed men including Javed and Mazhar. A case was registered by police.

77 BOOKED FOR

WATER THEFT

As many as 77 water pilferers were booked by Canal Department to stop canal water theft. SDO Canal Dept Faisal Nadeem and his staff visited Sherka Bala village and got cases of water theft registered against 66 persons including Irshad Hussain, Master Murtaza, Saeed, Bashir Ahmad, Allah Dad, Sardar Ali, Bashir and Latif. SDCO Ramazan got cases registered against 10 water thieves of 4L area including Amin of village 28/2L.

Cases were registered accordingly.