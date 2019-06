Share:

MULTAN- A woman, with the help of her brother, killed a 35-year-old man in People’s Colony on Wednesday when he asked her to repay a Rs50,000 loan she had borrowed from him.

The accused Samina along with her brother brutally tortured Salim with cricket bat, the sources said. Salim was shifted to Nishtar Hospital where he succumbed to injuries, sources informed.

The body of the deceased has been shifted to morgue for autopsy while police operation is underway to arrest the suspects.