KAMALIA-An Energy Audit team of World Bank visited Kamalia Municipal Committee (MC) here the other day. The team inspected water turbines and other machinery during the visit. As per details, the World Bank will fund various projects at 16 municipalities of Punjab. Replacement of sewage lines and other projects have been included for Kamalia MC. MC Chief Officer Rao Hamid Raza briefed the team during the visit. Project Coordinator Farhan Yousuf and Energy Auditor Umar Khan accompanied the World Bank Energy Audit team.

FOUND DEAD

Some passersby informed the police the other day that a dead body with gruesome torture marks had been sighted at Canal View Housing Colony. Police took the dead body into custody and conducted initial forensic of the location. The deceased was later identified as Imran, son of Ashraf, a resident of Khalid Colony, Kamalia. Police shifted the dead body to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital for post-mortem.