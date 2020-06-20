Share:

rawalpindi - Police have arrested two men on charge of assaulting girls in different parts of district and registered cases against them, informed police spokesman on Friday.

The accused have been identified as Rashid and Muhammad Rizwan, he said.

According to him, a villager approached Police Station (PS) KallarSyedanand lodged complaint that his nine-year-old daughter went to a shop for buying sweets when the shopkeeper Rashid grabbed her and attempted to assault her sexually. He asked police to register case against the accused and arrest him. Police, on complaint of victim’s father, registered case against accused and arrested him during a raid, he said. Superintendent of Police (SP) Saddar Division Zia Uddin appreciated the efforts of Station House Officer (SHO) PS KallarSyedan for arresting the accused. He said police are investigating the case through different angles and would get the accused punished from a court of law by presenting substantial evidences against him.

Meanwhile, Pirwadhai police handcuffed a man for raping his 18-year-old step niece.

The accused has been identified as Muhammad Rizwan, against whom a case under section 376 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) was also registered. According to him, the mother of victim girl lodged complaint with PS Pirwadhai that his brother Muhammad Rizwangave his step niece intoxicated juice and raped her. She asked police to file a case against the accused and to arrest him. Taking action, police registered case against the rapist and held him.

The girl was also brought to hospital for medical where doctors declared that she was abused sexually. SHO Pirwadhai SI NadimZafar confirmed that man raped his 18-year-old niece.

He said police have obtained all the evidences from crime scene and the rapist was also nabbed. He said police also obtained physical remand of rapist and further investigation was on.