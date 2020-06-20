ISLAMABAD - UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, has said that the year 2019 saw a sharp increase in global displacement, affecting more than 1 per cent of humanity.
Every year UNHCR releases the Global Trends report around World Refugee Day, which is marked on 20 June, to pay tribute to the courage and resilience of the millions of people displaced as a result of ongoing conflicts, war and natural disasters globally.
According to the report, some 79.5 million people were displaced by the end of last year. Of them 45.7 million people fled to other areas of their own country, while 29.6 million were refugees. Some 4.2 million are awaiting the outcome of asylum requests. Eleven million people were newly displaced, fleeing wars, violence or persecution.
In Islamabad, UNHCR and the Office of the Chief Commissioner for Afghan Refugees, Ministry of States and Frontier Regions, organized a virtual event to express solidarity with those forced to flee their home and the communities generously hosting them.
The event was attended by the UNHCR Representative in Pakistan, Ms. Noriko Yoshida, Chief Commissioner for Afghan Refugees. Saleem Khan, other government officials, representatives from diplomatic missions, UN agencies, partners, members of the civil society and refugees.
Speaking at the occasion, UNHCR Representative in Pakistan Yoshida said that these mounting figures are increasingly worrying. 1 in every 97 people in this world is displaced, representing more than 1 per cent of humanity,” she added.
Yoshida also said that forced displacement has doubled since 2010, as the figures stood at 41 million one decade ago. “Another fact is that 85 per cent of the refugees are in developing countries, despite their own challenges,” she added. She lauded the people and government of Pakistan for hosting refugees for over four decades. “Pakistan’s hospitality and generosity is exemplary,” she said.
On the occasion, Chief Commissioner for Afghan Refugees Saleem Khan, expressed the government’s resolve to assist Afghan refugees. He called upon the international community to provide fund and support to Pakistan to deal with the Afghan refugee.