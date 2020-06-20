Share:

rawalpindi - Four more patients died of COVID-19 in the city here on Friday.

As many as 170 people tested positive from the garrison city while 172 confirmed patients were discharged from the hospitals after recovery.

Muhammad Ramzan, 50-year-old, resident of Rawalpindi, was brought to Rawalpindi Institute of Urology on June 19 and he died in the afternoon.

Shazia Ahmed, 59-year-old, resident of Ali Town,was brought to Rawalpindi Institute of Urology on June 19 but she died.

Riaz Ahmed, 66-year-old, resident of MohallahSaidpur,was brought to Rawalpindi Institute of Urology on June 19 where he died.

Muhammad Gull, 10-year-old, resident of DhokeKashmirian, was brought to Rawalpindi Institute of Urology on June 19 but died within an hour.

A senior official of District Health Authority told media that all of these patients were isolated in their houses but their condition got worse within a few days and after breathing problem, they had been shifted to hospital where they could not survive.

With arrival of 170 more patients, the tally of confirmed patient reached 4985 in the district while 208 people died and 2433 patients were discharged after recovery. At present, 2344 confirmed patients are under treatment including 946 in the hospitals and 1398 patients were isolated in their houses.