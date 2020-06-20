Share:

LAHORE - About 63 more patients succumbed to COVID-19 in Punjab on Friday, taking the death toll to 1,265.

As many as 1,540 new cases of novel coronavirus were also reported from across the province, raising the number of COVID-19 patients to 61,678.

So far 471 casualties have been confirmed from Lahore, 241 Rawalpindi, 121 Faisalabad, 104 Multan, 55 Gujranwala, 48 Sialkot, 33 Rahim Yar Khan, 31 Gujrat, 27 Bahawalpur, 19 Sargodha, 14 Mianwali, 13 Dera Ghazi Khan, 12 Sheikhupura, 10 Sahiwal, nine Kasur, eight Nankana Sahib, seven Muzaffargarh, six Toba Tek Singh, five each in Attock and Hafizabad, three each Jhang, Bhakkar, Lodhran and Jhelum, two each Rajanpur, Narowal, Bahawalnagar, Khushab, Okara and Vehari, one each from Khanewal and Chiniot and none from Chakwal, Layyah, Pakpattan and Mandi Bahauddin.

So far 31,924 COVID-19 patients have been confirmed from Lahore, 4,836 Rawalpindi, 4,180 Faisalabad, 4,065 Multan, 2,309 Gujranwala, 1,680 Sialkot, 1,530 Gujrat, 1,134 Dera Ghazi Khan, 990 Bahawalpur, 812 Sheikhupura, 786 Rahim Yar Khan, 782 Sargodha, 711 Muzaffargarh, 504 Hafizabad, 477 Kasur, 418 Sahiwal, 348 Jhelum, 366 Toba Tek Singh, 328 Vehari, 297 Bahawalnagar, 291 Layyah, 282 Attock, 265 Nankana Sahib, 264 Lodhran, 236 Mandi Bahauddin, 233 Mianwali, 213 Jhang, 202 Okara, 181 Khushab, 186 Khanewal, 196 Chiniot, 176 each Bhakkar and Narowal, 120 Rajanpur, 115 Pakpattan and 65 Chakwal.

Of total COVID-19 patients in Punjab so far, as many as 1,926 are preachers of Tableeghi Jamaat, 768 pilgrims, who returned from Iran, 86 prisoners in nine districts and 58,898 citizens, who mostly had fallen prey to local transmission.

As per the spokesperson of Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, so far 396,917 tests have been performed in the province.

Out of these, he said, 61,678 have been tested positive for the virus. He said that 19,162 cases have been reported from 31-45 years age group. As many as 17,862 cases have been reported from 16-30 years age group.

He said that lowest number of cases, 1,054, have been reported from above 75 years age group. He said that 17,892 patients have recovered and returned home, 1,265 expired, while 42,521 were isolated at homes or were under treatment at different quarantine centres and health facilities.