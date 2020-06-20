Share:

KARACHI -The lockdown imposed at selected sites in 41 different union councils across Karachi on Thursday evening witnessed a lukewarm response of the people on Friday as all commercial centers were closed yet many of the residents managed coming out of their homes with almost absolute impunity.

Absence of patrolling on part of police and rangers in the residential areas could be identified as the reason coupled with the fact that many of the people, despite steady surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in their surroundings, were little sensitive towards the fluid situation.

“The measures we are taking are for the safety of the people themselves and it is high time that they realize intensity of the situation,” said an official representing the district Malir administration.

Warning that violators may be penalized, he but agreed that most of the localities falling under the current phase of two week long absolute closure are those inhabited by poorest of the poor.

“It is really difficult for many of them to keep themselves or their children restricted to their one room abode but then threat to their lives and those around is real,” said the official.

Muhammad Mustaqeem, a community leader belonging to Sultanabad, in district west, said the experience was new for many and they would definitely comply with if find themselves being monitored for their own benefit.

USJ ranks 9th among

country’s public varsities

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) Islamabad in its “Ranking of Online-Classes Readiness of Pakistani Universities” has revealed that University of Sindh, Jamshoro has been ranked at overall 9th position in Public Universities of the country. The university spokesman informed on Friday that the University of Sindh Jamshoro (USJ) acquired 98 percent cumulative score and also declared 2nd in Sindh province.

Sindh University, Jamshoro Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat has credited this triumph to all the Pro-Vice Chancellors/Focal Persons, Deans, Registrar, Faculty, officers, employees, students and their parents upon this distinct success and achievement of the university.