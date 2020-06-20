Share:

ISLAMABAD - While expressing his concern over increasing popu­lation in the country, President Dr. Arif Alvi on Friday called for checking its current pace of growth by cre­ating awareness among people about its socio-eco­nomic implications.

In a meeting with Special Assistant to Prime Min­ister on Health Dr. Zafar Mirza, who called on him at Awan-e Sadr, President Alvi asked the Federal Popu­lation Task Force to intensify efforts to achieve its ob­jectives.

The meeting reviewed the progress on the deci­sions taken during the previous two meetings of task force and decided to convene the third one at the ear­liest to materialise the body’s goals.

They noted that the COVID-19 pandemic caused surge in diseases like polio and tuberculosis owing to the government’s focus currently diverted to the pandemic leaving limited resources behind to pre­vent and combat other diseases.

President Arif Alvi is the chairman of the task force while chief ministers of four provinces and Gilgit-Bal­tistan, prime minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and seven federal ministers are its members