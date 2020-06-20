Share:

rawalpindi - The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) have launched countrywide operation against the drug mafia arresting 32 suspected smugglers and seizing 2681 kg narcotics, informed ANF HQs spokesman on Friday. Off 32, there are five ladies smugglers, whereas, 11 vehicles being used for transporting drugs were also impounded by the ANF, he added. The value of seized drug is said to be 57.889 million US dollars in international market, he said. According to him, the ANF seized 2681.805 kg narcotics and held 32 suspected smugglers including five ladies and impounded 11 vehicles. A container was also taken into custody by the force. The seized drugs comprised of 2357.25 kg Hashish, 296.9 kg Opium, 12.65 kg heroin and 15.005 kg Methamphetamine, the spokesman said. He said the operations against drug mafia were carried out in Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Peshawar, Faisalabad, Lahore, Karachi, Quetta and other parts of Balochistan. Separate cases were filed against the smugglers with ANF Police Stations concerned whereas further investigation was on, he said.