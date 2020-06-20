Share:

LAHORE - Anti-dengue drive launched by the district administration, is in full swing under which surveillance is being carried out at various areas of the provincial capital on Friday.

Assistant Commissioner Model Town Zeeshan Nasirullah Ranjha visited UC-99 and checked the field staff working in streets for indoor dengue surveillance. He observed the attendance and performance of dengue squad deputed on field duty in the areas.

He said that for making better arrangements to prevent dengue, it was necessary for the public to cooperate with the administration and field staff,

adding that citizens should keep their houses clean and leave no place wet or with stagnant water.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Cantt Marzia Saleem visited Cantonment areas and inspected the dengue team working and attendance.