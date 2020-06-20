Share:

ISLAMABAD - Balochistan Minister for Social Welfare and Non-Formal Education, Asadullah Baloch on Friday said that provincial government had approved 80 more cases in the last meeting of Balochistan Awami Endowment Fund (BAEF) to provide financial assistance to the poor patients. Talking to APP, he said the aid would be given to poor and needy patients suffering from different chronic diseases under the BAEF initiative to get them treated in the best public and private sector hospitals across the country. He said the provincial government has working to provide financial assistants to the poor patients for the treatment of “open heart surgery, Thalassemia, cancer, liver and kidney transplants”, adding that all cases had been approved by the medical board on merit bass. He also urged the private sector to come forward and join hands with the government for the noble cause. He said that an amount of Rs 2 billion would be also allocated in next year’s budget.

for the programme to ensure best health care facilities to maximum number of poor people who were suffering from chronic diseases.

Baloch said this initiative was the first of the best welfare programme in South Asia, which was supporting the needy ones through cash transfers.

He said the occurrence of cancer was particularly high in Chaghi and Neseerabad district and the ratio of life treating diseases was also high in Kohlu and Dera Bugti district.

It should be noted that cancer, liver and kidney transplantation were the most expensive which required millions of rupees.