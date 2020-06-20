Share:

PESHAWAR - Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa Sanaullah Ab­basi has said that best policing system is being promoted in the merged districts with Levies and Khasadars engaged in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police.

The IG Police said that we are indebted to the bravery, valour and cour­age exhibited by the trib­al people on every chal­lenging occasion.

He was giving a lecture in as online seminar held under the auspices of In­stitute of Peace and Con­flict Studies, University of Peshawar.

The seminar was held under the title “policing in the merged districts”. Students of various de­partments of univer­sity including Political Science, International Relations, Journalism and Peace and Conflict Studies etc attended the seminar.

In his thought provok­ing speech, the IGP in­formed the students that best policing is being ex­tended in the merged dis­tricts due to which terror­ism incidents decreased by 50% in 2020 and the terror financing has also decreased by 75%. Ex­tortion, target killing and kidnapping for ransom have decreased by 75%, 80% and 100% respec­tively as compared to 2019.

Likewise, attacks on police and other LEAs have decreased by 70% and 50% respectively as compared to the corre­sponding period of the year 2019.

The IGP also dwelt at length about the police performance against drug peddlers and arms smuggling also re­mained up to the mark during the last five months.