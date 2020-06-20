PESHAWAR - Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sanaullah Abbasi has said that best policing system is being promoted in the merged districts with Levies and Khasadars engaged in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police.
The IG Police said that we are indebted to the bravery, valour and courage exhibited by the tribal people on every challenging occasion.
He was giving a lecture in as online seminar held under the auspices of Institute of Peace and Conflict Studies, University of Peshawar.
The seminar was held under the title “policing in the merged districts”. Students of various departments of university including Political Science, International Relations, Journalism and Peace and Conflict Studies etc attended the seminar.
In his thought provoking speech, the IGP informed the students that best policing is being extended in the merged districts due to which terrorism incidents decreased by 50% in 2020 and the terror financing has also decreased by 75%. Extortion, target killing and kidnapping for ransom have decreased by 75%, 80% and 100% respectively as compared to 2019.
Likewise, attacks on police and other LEAs have decreased by 70% and 50% respectively as compared to the corresponding period of the year 2019.
The IGP also dwelt at length about the police performance against drug peddlers and arms smuggling also remained up to the mark during the last five months.