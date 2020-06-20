Share:

Islamabad - The Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE) Friday recommended Alternative and Renewable Energy Policy 2019 draft policy for submission to the Cabinet and to the Council of Common Interests (CCI) for final approval.

The decision was taken in meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE) that met with Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar here.

The CCOE was briefed on the power demand and supply situation for Karachi in the next 3-4 years. The Committee approved the proposals relating to supply of additional power to KE from national grid and directed that the technical details may be finalized between the parties by 15th August, 2020.

It is worth to mention here that to cater for the future electricity demand of the Karachi the CCOE in its previous meeting had decided to provide 1400 additional electricity from the national grid. Similarly Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE) had given the requisite approvals for the supply of 500MW from K2/K3 project. The meeting was also briefed about the commissioning of new gas plants to replace the old thermal power plants running at low efficiency.

1400MW could be supplied to Karachi through construction, upgradation of grid stations at Karachi West, Bin Qasim

The meeting reviewed the future electricity demand-supply outlook of Karachi, and deliberated upon the possible measures to supply additional electricity to Karachi through the national grid to meet the future requirements. The CCoE meeting was informed that the electricity demand in Karachi was expected to rise to almost 4100 MW by 2023, and thus, would require additional 1300 MW to meet the future requirements. It was informed that by FY 2023, 1400 MW of electricity could be supplied to Karachi through the construction and up gradation of grid stations at Karachi West and Bin Qasim.

The Cabinet Committee on Energy also discussed Alternative and Renewable Energy Policy 2019 and recommended the draft policy for submission to the Cabinet. The policy will subsequently be presented to the Council of Common Interests (CCI) for final approval. The ARE (Alternate and Renewable Energy) policy 2019 envisages to protect the environment by increasing the share of green energy in the overall energy mix, least cost on grid power generation, and also to develop ARE local manufacturing, skilled human resource and technology transfer. It will enable private sector investment and participation in on-grid and of-grid AREPs and innovative supply solution.

The CCOE was also briefed on the current status of the 1124 MW Kohala and 700 MW Azad Pattan Hydrogen power projects. The Committee sought further details regarding the two projects and directed Private Power and Infrastructure Board (PPIB) to submit the same to the CCoE at the earliest.