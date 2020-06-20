Share:

Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday said that ‘locusts’ of corruption have eaten the foundations of the country.

According to details, CM Usman Buzdar has said that everyone knows stories of corruption of past rules and due to their corruption, masses were deprived of basic facilities.

Usman Buzdar also claimed that ending corruption is the only way to take Pakistan forward and while lauding Imran Khan, he said that the prime minister has quashed the idols of corruption.

He also praised PTI government and said that current government is most transparent government in history of Pakistan.