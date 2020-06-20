Share:

LAHORE - Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar stated that complete care was the only treatment of coronavirus. It was essential to use the face mask and to follow the principle of social distancing as any slackness in this regard could affect others, the CM said. The CM appealed to the citizens to realize their social responsibilities in the wake of the pandemic. He asked the shopkeepers to not entertain customers without face masks. He said that the government was trying to limit coronavirus by sealing different areas, and the areas which would be free from this virus would be gradually de-sealed. He appealed to residents of the sealed areas to cooperate with the administration and police for their own safety. He maintained that self-prescription for the treatment of this virus could be injurious to health. Meanwhile, the negative effects of steroids and anti-viral medicines could increase the intensity of the disease and it was better to consult a certified medical practitioner in case of an increase of corona disease, the CM said. He said that the Punjab government was ensuring the availability of medicines and strict action would be taken against the hoarding of oxygen, medical equipment and medicines required for the treatment of coronavirus.