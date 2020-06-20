Share:

PESHAWAR - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has said that current situation of corona pandemic has badly affected all sectors of life includ­ing the sector of private educational institutions. However, the govern­ment was taking all possible steps to give maximum relief to all sectors.

Talking to a five-member delegation of Private Education Network at Chief Minister Secretariat Peshawar, he assured that the provincial gov­ernment would take steps on priority basis to resolve all genuine issues being faced by private schools.

Provincial Minister for Education Akbar Ayub Khan, Secretary Educa­tion Nadeem Chaudhary and MD Private School Regulatory Authority Tashfeen Haider were also attended the meeting.

The delegation apprised the Chief Minister of issues and financial crunch­es being faced by the private schools owners due to current situation of COVID-19. The Chief Minister said that due to corona pandemic, entire country is facing an emergent situation. We have to deal with collectively.

The Chief Minister decided to constitute a committee headed by Pro­vincial Minister for Education Akbar Ayub and Minister for Law Sul­tan Muhammad Khan to sit together with the representatives of private school owners and to put forward recommendations within ten days to resolve the genuine issues of the private schools.

