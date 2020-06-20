Share:

ISLAMABAD - Authorities on Friday confirmed at least 4,944 new coronavirus cases in the country, taking the total tally to 165,062. These include 61,678 in Punjab, 62,269 in Sindh, 20,182 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 8,998 in Balochistan, 9,941 in Islamabad, 1225 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 769 in Azad Kashmir.

The death toll from the virus stands at 3229 with 136 deaths reported over the last twenty-four hours. At least 28,824 Corona tests were carried out during this period. So far, some 61,383 patients have recovered from the disease.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza on Friday said that welfare of frontline health workers fighting COVID-19 is a top priority of the government.

Addressing media in the capital, he said the government has established an integrated complaint management system to address complaints of the frontline health workers. They can register their complaints at 1166 or WhatsApp number 00923001111166. He said their complaints will be addressed on priority basis.

Furthermore, a comprehensive package has already been announced for the health workers fighting against coronavirus pandemic.

He said when a complaint is received, the staff will determine which province the complaint is from and its category and then it will be forwarded to the government’s focal point in that province.

“The staff will also call back the healthcare workers to inform them about the status of their complaint and how it has been resolved. Healthcare workers are on the frontline of the government’s response to COID-19. Therefore, the premier as well as federal and provincial governments have made [healthcare workers] their foremost priority,” he said.

Meanwhile, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has reported a consecutive 5th day decline in positive COVID-19 cases ratio after witnessing rise in number of positive cases for three weeks. The NCOC said around 103 more ventilators are added to national count which makes total number of ventilators 1503 in the country.

In order to meet additional requirements of hospitals, procurement of additional ventilators on fast track basis is in progress and would be completed between mid to end of next month.